Bolstering District Planning Committees and reviving the formulation of district plans, the new avatar of the People’s Plan Campaign that lays accent on comprehensive five-year planning in local governments would be on the track yet again.

A Cabinet subcommittee comprising Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Local Administration Minister K.T. Jaleel have elicited expert opinion for reviving the mass-based planning process with renewed vigour. A consultative session of experts, including Planning Board members and others who had donned pivotal roles in the initial phases of the decentralised planning process, was held here on August 26. The participants of the session are understood to have reached a broad consensus on starting the preparation of the five-year Plan and also culling out the projects for 2017-18 and starting implementation from April 1, to avert a delay in execution.

The session is understood to have proposed to revive the Voluntary Expert Corps comprising experts drawn from different sectors, mainly retired officers from various departments. The corps had rendered a yeoman’s service in setting the course of the Plan Campaign in its formative phases, but was scrapped subsequently. It has also been proposed to have a State-level apex committee like the one that was headed by the veteran E.M.S. Namboodiripad, a campaign cell, a State-level resource group and district-level panels for monitoring the execution process. Committees for reviving beneficiaries too may be revived.

The DPC would once again become the secretariat of district-level planning and they would focus on the preparation of district plans. There would not be a surfeit of government orders detailing procedures, but the government may set certain priorities before the local governments. The focus areas would be natural resource management, organic farming and waste management at source, among others. All departments, mainly Agriculture, Irrigation and such others that are key to the project preparation and implementation would have a complementary and catalyst role.

Trifurcation of the Local Administration Department under the previous government, decisions to reduce local governments to the status of departments and bureaucratise the planning process had drawn flak. The new mass based planning mode would ensure maximum people’s involvement in the development process at the micro level, sources said.