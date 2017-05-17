NEET dress row: KC(M) seeks action

more-in

The conduct of invigilators deployed by the CBSE at the NEET centres amounted to gross violation of human rights, Kerala Congress (M) State general secretary Joseph M. Puthussery has said. In the guise of adhering to CBSE norms, they made the candidates remove their innerwear and scarves, he said.

In his letter to NHRC Chairman H.L. Dattu, Mr. Puthussery said many candidates had complained that they were unable to write the examination properly because of the humiliation they were subjected to at the examination centres.

He demanded stern action against those responsible for the rights violation.