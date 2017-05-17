Kerala

NEET dress row: KC(M) seeks action

more-in

The conduct of invigilators deployed by the CBSE at the NEET centres amounted to gross violation of human rights, Kerala Congress (M) State general secretary Joseph M. Puthussery has said. In the guise of adhering to CBSE norms, they made the candidates remove their innerwear and scarves, he said.

In his letter to NHRC Chairman H.L. Dattu, Mr. Puthussery said many candidates had complained that they were unable to write the examination properly because of the humiliation they were subjected to at the examination centres.

He demanded stern action against those responsible for the rights violation.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2017 10:01:04 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/neet-dress-row-kcm-seeks-action/article18475289.ece

© The Hindu