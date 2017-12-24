Need to ensure crisis management at Sabarimala stressed

more-in

The Government and the Travancore Devaswom Board have to take effective steps to ensure a foolproof crisis management system at Sabarimala, the board member, K.P. Sankaradas, has said.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. K.P. Sankaradas has stressed the need to provide an air ambulance facility at Sabarimala at least during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season when a large number of devotees visit the pilgrimage centre in a short span of 62 days.

Mr. Sankaradas said the stampede tragedy at Pullumedu that took a toll of 103 pilgrims in 2011 was an eye-opener in this regard. Many pilgrims had reportedly succumbed to their injuries due to the delay in their transportation owing to traffic block occurred on the narrow Pullumedu-Vallakkadavu Road.

Air-lifting of the seriously injured patients could have considerably reduced the number of casualties, he said.

A concerted effort by the Forest department and the TDB was very important to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala situated in the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Crisis management

Mr. Sankaradas said over-crowding has been a serious problem facing the crowd management at Sabarimala.

Pragmatic steps should be initiated to minimise the pilgrims’ stay at Sabarimala after the holy darshan at the Ayyappa Temple.

“Iam against constructing more and more concrete buildings at Sabarimala as it could only damage the serene forest environs of the sacred grove,” he said.

Alternative path

The TDB, in consultation with the Forest department, would explore the possibility of providing an alternative pilgrims’ path between Pampa and Sannidhanam through which the pilgrims could be routed to Pampa after their holy darshan at the shrine, he said.

Mr. Sankaradas said the proposed pilgrims’ path should be cleared only during the annual pilgrimage season and the Forest department could very well be in its full control in the larger interests of the safety of pilgrims.

The TDB member said an air-ambulance facility should be provided at Paandithavalam to meet the security and safety requirements at Sabarimala in case of an emergency situation during the annual pilgrim season.

Nilackal base camp

Mr. Sankaradas said developing Nilackal into a full-fledged base camp of Sabarimala pilgrims had become a dire necessity to avoid overcrowding of pilgrims at Sabarimala.

He said the TDB and High Power Committee (HPC) for implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan would give top priority to the proposed cargo ropeway project for transporting goods between Pampa and Sannidhanam.

Mr. Sankaradas said the board would also seriously consider the proposal for automation of the Bhandarom at Sabarimala.

The project proposal submitted by the Bengaluru-based company for setting up and automated Bhandarom using robots would be looked into, he said.