NCP State chief comesunder fire at panel meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president T.P. Peethambaran came under fire at the party State committee meeting here on Saturday for holding 'unauthorised' talks with parties such as the Kerala Congress (B) for a possible merger with the NCP.

The meeting, held against the backdrop of media reports about lone-ranger MLAs seeking entry into the NCP with an eye on the Cabinet berth that remains vacant following the resignation of Thomas Chandy, finally decided that the party should not hold talks with any party till the organisational reshuffle is completed by March 15.

Although denied by both the sides, reports were rife over the past few days about a possible merger of the Kerala Congress (B) with the NCP, ostensibly with an eye on the ministerial berth allocated to the latter in the LDF government. While KC(B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar had denied having held talks with the NCP, Mr. Peethambaran is reported to have admitted at the meeting that some talks did take place with the KC(B) leadership.

This happened after senior leaders such as Mani C. Kappan and A.K. Saseendran used strong words to criticise Mr. Peethambaran for the reported informal talks. ‘‘Neither the party MLAs nor the State executive members were consulted before such discussions were held. It was unnecessary,’’ said a senior leader.

Mr. Saseendran told The Hindu that the ministerial berth given to the NCP would be occupied as and when the party nominated a person following due procedure. ‘‘It's unrelated to someone showing an interest to join us. But our membership drive is on and will close on January 10. Elections will take place in mid-March. We should not lose our focus and have, therefore, decided not to have any such discussions until then,’’ he said.

Mr. Peethambaran, it is learnt, admitted his error in judgment at the State committee and endorsed the suggestion. Legal tangles are standing in the way of Mr. Saseendran, MLA, from regaining his position in the State Cabinet.