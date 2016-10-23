They took part in the Naval Mutiny of 1946

The Indian Navy honoured sailors of the erstwhile Royal Indian Navy who revolted against the British in what is known as the Naval Mutiny of 1946.

Commodore Kamalesh Kumar, Commanding Officer of INS Zamorine at Ezhimlala here, honoured the Navy veterans who had taken part in the mutiny. The nonagenarian veterans included Ramunni Nair, Gopalan Nambiar, C.K. Raghavan, Narayan Kidav, K.N. Balakrishnan Nambiar and Rajan Master. They were honoured at their respective residences here on Saturday.

Rear Admiral (retired) K. Mohanan, Commodore (Retired) U.K. Nair, Ramadasan and Vijayan Kaliath were present.