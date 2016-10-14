Navathy to be celebrated

The Aranmula Heritage Trust will be celebrating the 90th birthday (Navathy) of Mata Gurupoornimamayi of the Kidangannur Vijayananda Ashram near Aranmula on Sunday. Gurupoornimamayi, better known as Mataji, is also the founder of the Vijayananda Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School at Aranmula.

The celebrations will begin with Ganapati homom by Tantri Sooryan Jayasooryan Bhattathirippad of Suryakalady Mana.

BJP State president Kummanam Rajashekharan will inaugurate a public meeting to felicitate Mata Gurupoornimamayi in the afternoon.