National » Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 05:40 IST

Navathy to be celebrated

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

The Aranmula Heritage Trust will be celebrating the 90th birthday (Navathy) of Mata Gurupoornimamayi of the Kidangannur Vijayananda Ashram near Aranmula on Sunday. Gurupoornimamayi, better known as Mataji, is also the founder of the Vijayananda Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School at Aranmula.

The celebrations will begin with Ganapati homom by Tantri Sooryan Jayasooryan Bhattathirippad of Suryakalady Mana.

BJP State president Kummanam Rajashekharan will inaugurate a public meeting to felicitate Mata Gurupoornimamayi in the afternoon.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on his way out

Hartal hits normal life in Kerala

From California, a ‘Kozhikodan’ take on raging issues in State

SDPI worker dies of stab injuries

Kannur tense, but calm on hartal day

Convene all-party meet: Mani

Soon-to-be temple mast given oil treatment

Tholpavakkoothu gets a Buddhist version

Kozhikode Cinema

NH widening work to begin after March


Kochi

Life comes to standstill in district

Ruckus over ‘plastic’ eggs

Suicide drama at children’s home

Cancel MBBS admissions: CEE

Thiruvananthapuram

Hartal throws normal life out of gear

Kerala Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on his way out

Violence flayed

IIST convocation tomorrow

SBT award for Mukundan

Kozhikode

Shutter, still room for remakes

Hartal supporters target vehicles

House attacked

A tunnel to realise the value of vision


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Kerala Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on his way out

: Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan appears to be on his way out of the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet with the CPI(M) Central leadership taking ... »