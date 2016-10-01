National » Kerala

KOTTAYAM, October 1, 2016
Navaratri fete at Brahmana Samooham Madom begins today

Bommai kolu arranged at the Brahmana Samooham Madom, Thirunakkara, as part of Navaratri festival.
The Navaratri festival at the Brahmana Samooham Madom in the town will begin on Saturday.

The festivities, being organised by the women’s wing, will conclude with an art and cultural programme on Navami and Dashami days, said Rema Krishnamoorthy, organiser.

According to her, the festival will commence with a Lalitha Sahasranaama Archana at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. This will be followed by a Kanyapuja and a Suhasinee puja. There will be ‘thamboola vitharanam’ every evening.

In addition to art and cultural programmes, family union, bhajans, competitions in ‘kolam’ designs etc., will also be held as part of the festivities. The Navaratri festival at Sreesaraswathy Temple at Panachikkad will commence on October 2.

The festival will begin with a Saraswathy Sookthajapom at the Saraswathy Nada in the morning. A cultural festival will be inaugurated by Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Travancore Devaswom Board president. The national dance and music festival will be inaugurated by sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman at 6 p.m. on the day.

The ‘grantham ezhunnallippu’ and ‘poojavaipu’ will be held on Durgashtami day on Sunday, October 9. Mahanavami is on Monday and Vijayadashami and Vidyarambhom Day on Tuesday.

