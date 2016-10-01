Navaratri fete

from Sunday

The Navaratri celebrations at the Njana Kshethram of the Art of Living here will be inaugurated in the evening on October 2 by Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty. Playback singer Vidhu Pratap and dancer Deepti Vidhu Pratap will be present.

The celebrations comprise various rituals associated with Navaratri and cultural programmes.

The rituals will be led by Swami Shyamji, chief disciple of the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Sankar.

Maha Chandihomam, the highlight of the celebrations, will be held on October 9.— Special Correspondent