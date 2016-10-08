People waiting at the Thrissur KSRTC stand had a narrow escape on Friday as a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed into a pillar at the stand after the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the accident.

The accident occurred at the sixth track around 11 a.m. The air system of the break failed when the driver tried to park the bus on the track, according to the KSRTC sources. There was not much rush in the bus stand at the time of the accident.

A year ago, two people died when a low-floor bus rammed the waiting area of the Thrissur KSRTC bus stand.