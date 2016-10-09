Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan described freedom fighter M.P. Narayana Menon as a synonym of secularism.

Inaugurating Menon’s 50th death anniversary celebrations organised by the District Congress Committee here on Saturday, the Congress leader called upon the new generation to imbibe the ideals propagated by secular leaders like Menon. “Respecting others irrespective of their caste and religion is the quintessence of Indianness,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan said. Delivering the commemorative speech, Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed said that Narayana Menon, who spearheaded great social reforms by organising tenants and standing for their rights, had been neglected by many, including the Communist Party and its ideologue E.M.S. Namboothiripad.

The meeting called upon the government to name the Government Polytechnic College at Angadipuram after M.P. Narayana Menon.