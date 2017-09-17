Nadirsha interrogated for five hours

more-in

The Special Investigation team (SIT) probing the actor abduction case in Kochi on Sunday interrogated filmmaker Nadirsha, a close friend of actor Dileep, an accused in the case, for nearly five hours.

Mr. Nadirsha reached the Aluva police club around 10 a.m. and left around 3 p.m. The filmmaker was subjected to a medical check-up before the interrogation since he had fallen ill on Friday.

According to A.V. George, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, Nadirsha fully cooperated with the interrogation. “I can’t reveal what Nadirsha said as it is in connection with the investigation. He was questioned and his statement was recorded. He was asked about everything the police needed to know from him,” Mr. George said.

‘No threats by police’

Emerging from the police club, Mr. Nadirsha told mediapersons that the police had not issued any threats to force a statement to trap Dileep. “I was told about such a possibility but nothing of that sort happened,” he said.

Mr. Nadirsha said it was necessary for him to appear before the SIT in view of the rumours doing the rounds against him. He said he could answer the questions posed by the police, including those relating to the alleged payment of money to prime accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni, very satisfactorily. “If I could not bring about clarity on that aspect, a case would have been registered against me by now,” he said.

On Suni’s phone call

To another query, Mr. Nadirsha said he had no idea about Suni telephoning him until the police told him so. “I told the police that I have no association with Suni. The police and the court will now decide, but the questioning has been completed as of now,” the actor said.

He said that allegations of him faking illness were proved wrong when government doctors checked him and confirmed that he had high blood pressure.

This was the second interrogation of the filmmaker by the SIT. Earlier in June, the police had subjected him to a marathon interrogation along with Dileep.