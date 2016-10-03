A three-member team of National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) will begin a three-day visit to the M.E.S. College, Nedumkandam from Monday. The NAAC, which has its headquarters at Bengaluru, is a body under the UGC tasked with inspecting and assessing the academic standards of universities.

The team with Y. Y. Narasimhalu, VC of Rayalaseema University, as chairman comprises Alok Kumar Chakrawal (Saurashtra University) and Swapna H. Samel (Principal, Birla College of Arts, Science Commerce, Kalyan, Mumbai).