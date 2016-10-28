Former Vice Chancellor of Central University of Punjab Jai Roop Singh, head of a NAAC team to the CUK, hands over a report to university Vice Chancellor G. Gopakumar at the end of the team’s four-day visit to the institution on Thursday.

A six-member National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team completed its four-day long visit to different campuses of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) on Thursday.

The team headed by former Central University of Punjab Vice-Chancellor Jai Roop Singh had a close examination of activities of various departments, laboratories, libraries, administrative blocks, and hostels in different campuses of the university. The team also reviewed ongoing construction activities at the various academic buildings at its main Periye campus and sports facilities and activities of the other cells on the university campuses.

Interactive sessions

Besides the team members conducted interactive session with the faculty members, students and parents separately during the visit.

Meeting

Dr. Singh handed over the report to Vice-chancellor G. Gopa Kumar during a meeting held on the Periye campus here, the university sources here said.