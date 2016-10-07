The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) here will act against vehicles found repeatedly violating traffic rules.

In a press release here on Thursday, MVD officials said that special squads had been formed in each of the offices of the MVD in the district to act against vehicles found in CCTV cameras footage to have been repeatedly violating traffic rules.

Teams monitoring CCTV cameras installed by the department had observed some vehicles repeatedly breaking traffic rules, including speed restrictions. Owners of such vehicles would be served notices by the squads.