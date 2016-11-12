Alka Acharya, professor and director, Institute of Chinese Studies, speaking at a meet on India, China and the New Silk Road Initiatives organised by MG University in Kottayam.

Though India and China are two rising powers in Asia with the capacity to together reshape the world, there was a paradox of conflicting perceptions gaining ground in this relationship, according to Alka Acharya, professor and director, Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi.

She was delivering the keynote address at a two-day international conference on ‘India, China and the New Silk Road Initiatives: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by Mahatma Gandhi University on Saturday.

Dr. Acharya said while “there is a visibly expanding common agenda at the bilateral, regional and global [level], increased trade, and deepening multilevel engagement,” there also existed “very low levels of mutual trust and confidence.”

On One Belt, One Road

Chen Jixiang, faculty at the Sichuan Academy of Social Sciences, China, expressed concern that many of the elites in India still doubted the bonafides of China’s geopolitical strategy. Dr. Chen said that the Chinese geo-strategic practice of ‘One Belt and One Road’ (OBOR) construction would inevitably have important features of “openness, equality, and participation,” and its focus was entirely on economic benefit.

Contesting this argument, Sanjay K Jha, professor, Central University of Gujarat, said that for India, the implications of the OBOR remained problematic.

“It was also seen as an initiative which could pose enormous security challenges,” Dr. Jha said.

Muraleedharan Nair, former Indian Consul in China, argued that the OBOR was thrust upon participating countries without proper consultations.

T.G. Suresh, faculty at the Centre for Political Studies, JNU, pointed out that the New Silk Road initiative had introduced an economic model that sought to shift the site and purpose of development outside China.

Binoda Kumar Mishra, Director, Centre for Studies in International Relations and Development, Kolkata, observed that India and China were set to compete for long not only owing to strategic calculations but also due to domestic compulsions.