Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national treasurer P.K. Kunhalikutty has welcomed the efforts of unity initiated by some Muslim organisations.

Inaugurating a delegates’ meeting organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) led by Husain Madavoor here on

Sunday, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that unity of the community had become the need of the hour.

Mr. Kunhalikutty called upon the people to unite against the proposed uniform civil code. He blamed the Central government for pushing the people into miseries by “mercilessly demonetising” Rs.1000 and Rs.500 currencies.

Mr. Kunhalikutty gave away mementoes to Jabir Amani and Anas Kadalundi in recognition of the doctoral degrees they won recently. Indian Islahi Movement general secretary Husain Madavoor released a special supplement on a communal harmony conference to be held by the KNM district committee by handing over a copy to Mr. Kunhalikutty.