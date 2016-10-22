Campaign against Uniform Civil Code

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will spearhead a campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Centre’s attempts to impose it on Muslims.

Party’s national secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer said here on Friday that the IUML would take lead in not only mobilising public opinion against the Centre, but also in bringing all secular groups under one platform.

The IUML will convene a meeting of different Muslim organisations in Kozhikode on October 29. IUML State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal will preside.

Mr. Basheer said that representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would take part in the meeting. He said the party would invite all Muslim organisations irrespective of their political stance.

The Kozhikode meeting will take a decision on how to respond to the questionnaire issued by the Law Commission of India. At present, there are differences of opinion among Muslims about on the issue.

A larger platform will be formed by involving other communities which would be affected by the UCC. “A joint fight is the need of the hour against the Central government’s wicked designs,” said IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed.

The IUML leaders alleged that the Centre was trying to divert the attention from a serious issue such as curtailing the people’s Constitutional rights by highlighting less important matters such as triple talaq.

“The talaq (divorce) is an issue that is being discussed among Islamic scholars for long. They have differences on methods of talaq. The IUML is against any political interference in the matter. We want the BJP to keep away,” Mr. Basheer said.

He said the party was against Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and its misuse by the governments.