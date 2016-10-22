The Kerala Muslim Jamat will hold zonal meetings across the State on the ‘trial of religious reforms and extremism’ from Saturday. The meetings will be held in 132 zones in the State on Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty of them will be in the district. The meetings will be convened at Edakkara, Nilambur, Wandoor, Manjeri, Areekode, Edavannappara, Pulikkal, Kondotty, Parambilpeedika, Tirurangadi, Vailathur, and Tirur on Saturday.

On Sunday, the zonal meetings will be held at Ponnani, Edappal, Vettichira, Kottakkal, Vengara, Malappuram, Kolathur, and Angadipuram.