Muriamangalam temple palace to be renovated

The State government has stepped in to undertake renovation work on the Muriamangalam Sree Narasimhaswami Temple palace, near Mamala.

The temple is believed to have been built between the 11th and 14th centuries and the palace attached to it, a two-storey building, is in a dilapidated state. Conservationists have been demanding its renovation considering its age and importance in the history of the locality and its people.

The Department of Tourism has sanctioned ₹62 lakh for the works and the renovation works will be undertaken by the Ernakulam unit of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra.

Kerala architecture

According to the Nirmithi Kendra report, the two-storey building has been constructed in the Kerala style of architecture and has 12 rooms. It has 10 special twin pillars as well as a large underground granary, pathayappura, indicating that the temple had large land holdings. The temple palace was used by native kings and higher-ups in the social hierarchy.

The report said the temple palace needed extensive renovation work as it had withstood heavy rains. Since the temple trust did not have enough fund to renovate the building, it had sought the support of the government.

The building has tiled roof, laterite walls and wooden floor on the first level. The renovation work will also involve dismantling and relaying of the roof. The repair work is expected to take about 18 months under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology.