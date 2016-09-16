The body of a missing youth was found near Taliparamba here and the police arrested his friend in connection with the suspected murder.

The deceased has been identified as P.P. Rajeesh (34) from Kuttikkol.

He was working as an attender in a local aided school. His body was found from the premises of a plywood factory. The murder suspect is his friend who has been identified as Rakesh, the police said. He was brought from Abu Dhabi, the police said.

Rejeesh had been found missing from September 5. The District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin had transferred the case to the Taliparamba Circle Inspector K.E. Premachandran on September 8. The police said that they had strong suspicion that the missing person could have been killed. Based on his mobile location, the police had conducted a massive search at various locations. On September 14 morning, the body was found in a 20-metre deep well of an abandoned plywood factory, the police informed.

The murder was suspected to be in revenge for failure of a love affair or love triangle.