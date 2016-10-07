Alappuzha municipal chairman Thomas Joseph at the ‘chakka unniyappam’ counter at the jackfruit fest organised in Alappuzha on Thursday.

‘Chakka fest’ organised by Jackfruit Promotion Consortium drawing crowds

Sambar, Pulisseri, Aviyal, Pachadi, Kichadi, Erisseri, Thoran, Mezhukkuvaratty and payasam are well known items of a sumptuous ‘sadya’ in the traditional Kerala style. How could they appeal to the palate if all the items are made of jackfruit? The proof, as they say, is in the eating.

Perhaps the rush at the ‘sadya’ section of the jackfruit festival, ‘chakka fest’, inaugurated here on Thursday, says it all.

The fest, organised by the Jackfruit Promotion Consortium, a group of jackfruit farmers and entrepreneurs, showcases a slew of products made from jackfruit. The ready to eat items include chakka unniyappam, chakka varatty, chakka halwa, chakka pazham pori, chakka ulli vada, chakka Avalos podi, cookies and muffins.

Innovative ones

For those who want to try some of the innovative ones, there is chakka fish masala, and chakka chicken fry. About 40 varieties of food will be offered during the week-long show, says the master chef, Rafeeq, who hails from ‘Idichakka Plammoodu’, a place rich in jackfruit as the name suggests, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chakka puttu podi, chakka biryani rice, chakka uppumav mix and chakka squash and much more are available at a dozen stalls at the fare. A variety of jackfruit saplings are on sale at the venue. These include the seedless ones, the dwarf ones that grow up to 6 feet, and the all-season jackfruit plant.

The show attracted hundreds on the very first day, said T.K. Jayakumar, vice-president of the consortium. The show helps increase awareness on jackfruit, considered a healthy food due to its rich fibre content, he says. The show, at the Aiswarya auditorium, will conclude on October 12.