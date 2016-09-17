A view of the proposed site for the Wayanad Heritage Interpretation Centre, a multi-crore project of the State government to promote Cheengerimala mountain near Ambalavayal in Wayanad district as a major tourism destination.

Scheme to promote Cheengerimala Hill as tourism destination

: The Wayanad Heritage Interpretation Centre, a multi-crore project of the State government with the financial assistance of the Union government to promote the Cheengerimala hill here as a major tourism destination, is in limbo.

The first phase of the project envisaged setting up an entrance pavilion, a reception block, a lobby, toilets, a multimedia hall, a craft bazaar with souvenir shops, an amphitheatre, a parking area and landscaping at a cost of Rs.2 crore .

The Revenue Department had handed over eight acres of land on the rock to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) for the purpose.

It was also planned to set up a 4 km ropeway to connect Cheengeri and Ambukuthy hills at a cost of Rs.5.5 crore in the second phase of the project .

The Union government had allotted Rs.2 crore and the State Tourism Department earmarked Rs. Rs.5.5 crore for the project. When the project was launched in July 2009, former Tourism Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that it would be completed in two years.

The Kerala Police Housing Construction Corporation had undertaken the construction works, but it was later handed over to a private construction company.

The company left the site after starting preliminary works such as piling and basement works for the project citing poor infrastructure facilities at the project site.

Later, the Tourism Department repaid the amount to the Union government as it could not utilize the amount in the allotted time.

'The State government has been asked to submit a detailed plan for developing the site as a semi-permanent adventure base camp for rock-climbing, rappelling and trekking at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh, C.N. Anithakumari, Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Wayanad, told The Hindu .

“A master plan for the purpose is in its final stage and it would be submitted within a fortnight,” she said.