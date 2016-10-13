CU’s Department of Education going slow because of lack of support from other faculties

A multi-crore Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) proposed by the Central government at Calicut University is yet to take off because of the lethargic attitude of the university authorities.

The TLC, sanctioned by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching scheme, remains on paper in spite of the government sanctioning Rs.4.33 crore.

The University Department of Education, which has taken up the project, is going slow because of lack of support from other faculties. The university is yet to expend the first instalment of Rs.52 lakh it secured for TLC in March.

When Rs.32 lakh is kept aside for building, Rs.20 lakh has to be spent for academic programmes.

The TLC is meant to give training and orientation to college and university teachers.

“Its main objective is to give in-service programmes for professional development of teachers,” said P.K. Aruna, project head. Science and social science teachers of colleges and universities will be the beneficiaries of the project.

The TLC will have short-term (up to one week), medium term (three weeks) and long term (three months) programmes offering curriculum orientation, pedagogic practices, and strategies of higher learning. Although several other universities in the country had got ahead with the scheme, Calicut University got it only towards the last year of the 12th Five Year Plan.

“We have a fresh project with Rs.4.33 crore and one year. I do not know how we are going to make it,” said a senior faculty member, who refused to be quoted.

Prof. Aruna said that since it was a mega project, they could not jump into it.

Although no building was to be constructed for it, she said the project would be kicked off with a three-day workshop in November.

“We are also planning to have two more short-term programmes this academic year,” she said.

An MHRD review team is expected to visit the university next month.

