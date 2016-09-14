PREPARING FOR THE RACE:Mudbanks being removed in the Pampa river atAranmula on Tuesday.

They may impede movement of snakeboats in the racecourse

The Irrigation Wing of the Water Resources Department has begun removing the mudbanks that were impeding snakeboats in the racecourse of the Pampa at Aranmula.

According to official sources, the work was on the basis of a memorandum submitted by K.G. Sasidharan Pillai, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom that organises the famous Uthrittathi snakeboat regatta in the Pampa during Onam.

The mudbanks were found in the midstream of the Pampa along the 1-km stretch of its course between the Parthasarathy Temple ghats and the Sathrakkadavu. There were instances of snakeboats capsizing in the midstream after hitting these mud banks, said Dr. Pillai.

The Water Resources Department used to remove mudbanks from the riverbanks using earthmovers ahead of the regatta every year. Dr. Pillai said the work would help clear major hurdles in the racecourse. He said the sanghom would launch a cleaning drive along the temple bathing ghats at Aranmula soon. Steps have been taken for the safe disposal of waste generated at the temple dining halls (Oottupura), Panchajanyam Auditorium and the kitchens during the Vallasadya.