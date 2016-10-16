Matha Senior Secondary School (MSSS), Thumboly, was leading in the overall points position on the second day of the three-day district CBSE Kalotsav here on Saturday evening. The school won 387 points.
SDV English Medium HSS, Alappuzha, reached second, with 376 points. St. Mary’s Residential Central School, Poonthoppu, came third with 371 points.
Gayathri Central School , Kayamkulam secured 343 points and Bishop Moore Vidyapith, Cherthala, got 325 points.
The cultural festival will conclude on Sunday.
