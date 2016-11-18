K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said he is opposed to mining of mineral sand under the guise of dredging at the Thottappally harbour.

Mineral sand-mining without a detailed study should not be permitted, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

Indian Rare Earths Limited had been given permission to remove sand deposits at the mouth of the harbour. The contractor engaged in the operation was resorting to illegal mining, he said.

He recalled that he reached the spot of an agitation at Thottappally on Monday and opposed police action against the agitators.

He had stood with the residents of the coastal area who were facing a lot of problems arising out of mining despite attempts by the mineral sand lobby to defeat mass movements. He had written to the former UDF government to take steps against illegal mineral sand-mining, he said.