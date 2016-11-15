Sounding a stern warning on the Centre’s proposed moves to enforce Uniform Civil Code in the country, a meeting of a section of Muslims here asserted that the community would remain united to safeguard the Muslim personal laws to “protect the integrity of the nation.”

“The Muslims are firm and committed to keep India united and the proposed moves to enforce the uniform civil code by the Bharatiya Janata Party- led government at the Centre would be thwarted at any cost,” a meeting of the Muslim Coordination Committee held here said on Monday.

‘False dream’

The Modi government should not nurture any “false dream” to infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizens by dividing the Muslim community, Siraj Ibrahim Sait, Muslim Personal Law Board member, said, inaugurating a function held at the Town Hall here on Monday.

The meeting was addressed by Indian Union Muslim League district president Cherkalam Abdulla besides senior leaders of his party, including local MLAs N.A. Nellikkunnu and P.B. Abdul Razak, former IUML Minister C.T. Ahmedali and other senior leaders of the party.