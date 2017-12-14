Nod for 6-lane Kozhikode bypass

more-in

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a six-lane Kozhikode bypass along NH 66 from Vengalam to Ramanattukara with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) giving nod for the ₹1,424.77-crore project to be executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project, which forms part of National Highway Development Project (NHDP) Phase III, was approved by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on May 17 and has been waiting clearance of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The Centre’s recent decision to empower MoRTH to clear NH works up to ₹2,000 crore has resulted in the speedy approval of the project.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said the government had received an official communication from MoRTH in this regard on Thursday.

The State was able to overcome the queries put forward by MoRTH on the ₹42.79-crore-a-km cost for the construction of the bypass. The cost per km is considered to be the highest for any NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) project till date.

“We could convince them about the four major bridges, one minor bridge, seven flyovers, two vehicular underpass, 16 pedestrian underpass, 103 culverts, 26 AI grade junctions, and 27.30-km service roads to be developed,” Public Works Department Principal Secretary G. Kamalavardhana Rao told The Hindu.

Of the 127.80 hectares needed for the six-lane bypass project, 125.94 hectares (98.54 %) had already been acquired by the State government.

The NHAI had already floated the bids and December 20 is the last date for their submission. The work would start in January and should be completed in two years, Mr. Rao said.