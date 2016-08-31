No probe yet into suspected racket behind trafficking

: The State police are yet to begin an investigation into the racket suspected to be behind pushing immigrant children into labour in the State. Many children from Assam and Bengal were found employed at different parts of the State by furnishing identity cards that testified them as adults.

The identity cards produced by some children in the district were found to be fabricated. “Anyone can easily detect that the IDs, reportedly given by some panchayats, are fabricated,” said Jaffer Malik, Sub-Collector at Perinthalmanna who conducted joint raids on business establishments to detect child labour.

Officials working for the welfare of children pointed out that no panchayat or village authority would issue identity cards to people as proof of their age. “At one glance, you will find that it’s a fake ID,” said Raju Krishnan, a Childline official.

Attempts by the State’s child rights protection authorities to check the veracity of identity cards recovered from Assamese children yielded poor results. They were not only found to be fake, but the whereabouts of the children could not also be confirmed.

What has surprised the child protection authorities in the State is the attitude of hoteliers and other business proprietors in employing immigrant children by accepting such fake identity cards.

The owners of restaurants, hotels and other business establishments simply washed their hands of the responsibility by saying that they relied on the identity cards and the certificates.

“This tendency is wrong. They should at least make an attempt to check if the identity card is genuine or not,” said District Child Protection Officer Sameer Machingal.