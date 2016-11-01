As many as 4,101 ducks were culled on Monday as part of the efforts to tackle bird flu outbreak in the district. The operations will continue on Tuesday, according to Gopakumar, nodal officer of the initiative.

He said 443 ducks died due to the disease and 3,267 ducks infected with the bird flu virus were culled in Thakazhy while 32 ducks died and 230 ducks were culled in Cheruthana. Forty-eight ducks died and 81 ducks were culled in Pallippad. All the ducks were set to fire later.

A total of 31,105 ducks, including 13,109 dead ones and 17,996 ducks infected with the virus, have been burnt so far in the district as part of the culling operations that began last Wednesday.