Monsoon survey spots 127 winged species

The maiden monsoon bird survey in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), which concluded on Sunday, recorded 127 species of birds.

The three-day survey was organised jointly by the State Forest Department, College of Forestry, Thrissur, and the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology here.

“The survey recorded as many as 21 white-rumped vultures and 5 king vultures, which are critically endangered, near an elephant kill in the Muthanga forest range. It also documented 11 species of woodpeckers, seven species of Babblers, five species of raptors, seven species of doves and eight species of nocturnal birds, including owls,” C.K. Vishnudas and Rathish R.L. of the Hume Centre, who coordinated the survey, told The Hindu.

Other rare species found during the survey include Jerdon’s Baza, Cyclone Frogmouth, Malabar Pied hornbills, Legge’s Hawk eagle and Indian Nuthatch, Mr. Vishnudas said.

“We used e-bird application, a mobile application that enables an observer to upload bird sightings in the field to an online database,” Mr. Vishnu said adding that where there were no networks, one could enter the data in an offline mode and later upload it online.

“The survey reports will be a great help for sanctuary management,” said warden N.T. Sajan.

Logistic support

The logistic support for the survey was coordinated by K.R. Krishnadas, Ajayaghosh, A. Ashalatha and N.T. Dinesh Shankar , assistant wildlife wardens, and O. Vishnu, conservation biologist of the sanctuary.

Close to 30 birdwatchers from Kerala , Karnataka and Tamil Madu participated in the survey.

Birdwatchers

Birdwatchers Sathyan Meppayur, Hemanth, A.V. Abhijith , Abhinand, Riyan, Ravindran, Shwetha, Shahana, Rangasamy, P.A. Ajayan, Pushpa and Rahul led various camps.

A similar mode of survey will be conducted in summer, between January to March, to understand seasonal movements of resident birds within the district, Mr. Vishnu said.