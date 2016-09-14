VACB raid oncheck-post

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday conducted a surprise raid on a check-post managed by the Excise Department at Anchumoorthy Mangalam, near Wadakkanchery.

Unaccounted money worth Rs. 4,500 was seized in the raid.

The check-post had been established there to keep a watch on toddy being taken to different parts of the State from Chittur taluk. Officials said the money was allegedly collected by the staff there from vehicles bound for Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. _ Special Correspondent