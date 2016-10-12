The many moods of learners:(Clockwise from top left): Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair initiating a child into the world of letters at the Vidyarambhom ceremony held at Thunchan Parambu in Tirur on Tuesday; the ceremony at the Pallikunnu Sree Mookambika temple in Kannur; at Kallekkad Kizhakkenchery Bhagavathy temple in Palakkad; at the Subrahmanya temple at Athiyampoor in Kanhangad; and at the Thiruvullakkavu temple in Thrissur .— Photos: By Special Arrangement, S.K. Mohan, K.K. Mustafah, K. Vinaya kumar, and K.K. Najeeb

Various organisations, temples organise Vidyarambhom

Hundreds of children were introduced into the world of letters at the Vidyarambhom ritual held on Vijayadashami Day on Tuesday at various places in the district.

Temples, media groups and various organisations had made arrangements for the ceremony. Gurus wrote invocation of ‘Lord Ganapathy’ on the tongue of the children, and later made the children to write the Malayalam alphabet on rice.

Unaware of what was going on, many children wreaked havoc by screaming aloud. For some others it was time to play. Gurus and parents had a tough time controlling the children.

The ceremony marks the power of knowledge and Vijayadashami signifies the triumph of the good over evil.

Thousands of people thronged the Thiruvullakkavu Dharma Sastha temple, Cherpu, a well known centre for Vidyarambhom ceremonies.

Long queues were seen from early morning itself. Around 50 acharyas from Thiruvullakkavu Warrium led the ceremony. Rituals that began early morning lasted till evening. Elaborate arrangements had been made for the ceremony.

Hundreds of children participated in the Vidyarambhom ceremonies at the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple too. The ritual started after Seeveli and Saraswathi puja.

Vidyarambhom rituals were held at various other temples, including Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu.