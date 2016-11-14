Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Sunday inaugurated the modernised Nephrology ward and the Medical Critical Care Unit at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

She also reviewed the arrangements made at the 60-bed Ayyappa Ward which has been set up exclusively for the benefit of the Sabarimala pilgrims.

Centres of excellence

Later speaking to media persons, the Minister said the government was committed to make the teaching hospitals in the government sector, centres of excellence. These hospitals provide quality service to the common man, but there was still scope for improvement. They lacked state-of-the-art infrastructure facility and also were suffering from a dearth of adequate human resource, she said.

The government would review the present staff pattern which was based on the 1961 data.

She said the government has sought central government support in improving the infrastructure facilities at the five medical college hospitals.

The Minister also stressed the need to modernise the primary health centres so that the Medical college hospitals could effectively function as the tertiary medical dispensation facility.

K. Suresh Kurup, MLA, CPI(M) district secretary V. N. Vasavan, Medical College principal Jose Joseph, DME Ramla Beevi, hospital superintendent T. K. Jayakumar and others were present.