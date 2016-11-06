A mock drill on chemical disaster management will be organised by the rapid action force of the disaster management team on November 9.

The drill is intended to equip various departments and agencies in the district with necessary capabilities to undertake emergency operations in case of a chemical disaster, according to District Collector Veena N. Madhavan. The exercise has been planned in view of the tanker accidents and chemical spillage that have occurred in the past.

The venue of the imaginary disaster will be Vanthikapally Junction on the Karthikapally-Muthukulam road. Rescue operations will begin on the premise that a gas leak has occurred on the naphtha pipeline situated by the roadside.

As soon as the information on the gas leak is conveyed, a meeting of the district disaster management unit will be convened and the Collector, who is the chairperson of the unit, will give instructions to launch rescue operations. The on-site commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kayamkulam, will coordinate activities on the spot.

Residents within a 100-m radius of the junction will be evacuated immediately. They will be shifted to relief centres of NTPC, Kayamkulam. Experts from NTPC and BPCL will initiate measures to control the gas leak.

Awareness classes on the exercise will be conducted among the people of the locality on November 7 and 8, as part of the mock drill.