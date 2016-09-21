S. Rajendran, MLA, flagged off a mobile exhibition — highlighting the successful completion of the Left Democratic Front government’s 100 days in power and the welfare measures it has taken — at Munnar on Tuesday.

Mr. Rajendran said that the the State government could launch various welfare and development schemes for the poor and the elderly.

Creative steps

Creative steps could be taken up on the development front. Mr. Rajendran said.

The vehicle also travelled at Anachal, Konnathadi, Kallar, Kambilikandam, Rajakumari, Poopara and Udumbanchola.