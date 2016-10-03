An interactive mobile application, e-kalpa, has been developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute with technical support from Stegoc Technologies, as a part of the Digital India initiative.

The application is envisaged to connect all stakeholders of plantation sector, mostly those engaged in farming and marketing of coconut, areca nut, and cocoa.

CPCRI Director P. Chowdappa said the e-kalpa application could enable faster access to the services and the expertise of scientists of the CPCRI. The application, available in Malayalam and English, would be extended to other languages gradually. The application could be downloaded from Google Playstore. The facilities offered are freely available to the registered users. The link address of e-kalpa ishttps://goo.gl/b3GTk0.

The mobile application is the integration of five major services namely farmers issue reporting and supporting, synchronized farming, farmer diary, knowledge base, and notifications. Farmers issue reporting and support service could be utilised for reporting field problems on a real-time basis in the form of audio, video, text or image directly to scientists. The scientists would be able to provide advices within a short period. Online chatting facilities would also be offered in the application.

Synchronized farming application would enable the user to receive information right from the time of planting. It could be ideal for individual farmers or for community-based groups to manage area-wide pest or disease problems.

The farmer diary would facilitate the recording of details of farming, which could help scientists take measures for crop protection and processing. Knowledge base would encompass documentation and integration of data on multi-mode.

Farmers without Android phone also could utilise 80-90 per cent of the apps’ facilities using computers, according to institute scientists.