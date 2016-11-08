KPC/C vice president and MLA V.D. Satheesan has said that he stood by the allegation he had raised in the Assembly with regard to the corruption in the recent purchase of imported raw cashew nuts by the public sector undertaking Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the Kerala Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex).

At a press conference here on Monday evening he said that instead of providing convincing answers to his allegations, Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma continued to remain evasive on the issue.

Statistics

He said his allegations were backed by statistics that clearly exposed corruption to the tune of Rs.10.34 crore in the purchase of raw nuts. Mr. Satheesan after the LDF government came to power the Capex had rejected a tender bid to offer Ivory Coast raw nuts at the rate of Rs.118 a kilogram on the grounds that the price was high. Ten days later, Capex cleared a deal for Rs.124.50 a kilogram. This deal had brought about a loss of Rs. 1.82 crore for Capex.

So far, the Minister has not provided a clear answer as to why the earlier offer of Rs.18 a kilogram was rejected. Another tender offer to supply raw nuts from a different country at Rs.132 a kg that was rejected by Capex on grounds of high price was purchased by the KSCDC at Rs.142 a kg. Mr. Satheesan said through four tenders, the KSCDC had suffered a loss of Rs.6.87 crore and through two tenders the Capex had suffered a loss of Rs.3.47 crore. A probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was required, he said.