Wadakkancherry MLA Anil Akkare has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call an all-party meeting to solve the confusion over the conduct of festivals in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the restrictions on fireworks display and elephant parades would affect the festivals, including Thrissur Pooram, Uthralikkavu Pooram, Pavaratty Perunnal, and the Nenmara-Vallangi Vela.

The circular issued by the Explosives Deputy Chief Controller had created confusion, the letter said.

The legislator urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the restrictions and ensure the smooth conduct of the festivals.