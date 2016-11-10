There were mixed reaction among traders, bankers, and fishermen groups in Alappuzha on the government move to withdraw currency notes of higher denominations.

Lack of direction to deal with the situation and uncertainty over the arrival of new currency notes were among the problems faced by bankers in Alappuzha, as in other places.

Customers

“There are customers who have withdrawn large sums for marriage functions scheduled in November. They have contacted us for guidelines, but we are clueless,’’ said Padmakumar, a bank employee and leader of the Bank Employees’ Federation of India.

No intimation

“There is no intimation yet as to when will we get the new currency notes,” he said, hinting at the disorder awaiting bank branches.

“Trading is virtually at a standstill,” said Sabil Raj, Alappuzha district general secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

“Traders have not been included in the charted categories who can receive higher denomination currencies. None has directed us as to whether we can transact business using the demonetised currency notes. We did not want to close down the shops as it would have given a wrong message. But no business is taking place on Wednesday,” he said

V. Dinakaran, chairman, Matsafed, welcomed the new move.

“Black money has posed problems in fishing sector as in many other sectors. Though there would be temporary problems in handling transactions, the move to flush out black money would benefit masses,” he said.