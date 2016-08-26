The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the missing of 21 Keralite youths, who are suspected to have joined the Islamic State (IS), on Tuesday submitted two first information reports at an NIA special court in Kochi.

The two FIRs cover all the seven cases registered at Chandera police station in Kasaragod and two cases registered at Palakkad Town South station in this connection. New cases have been registered under Section 120(B) and 125 of IPC along with Section 13, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The FIR in the missing case from Kasaragod names 19 persons as accused. Abdul Rashid of Kasaragod, who allegedly made 18 others to join the outfit, is the first accused while Yasmin Ahmed, a native of Bihar, has been named the second accused.

Similarly, Bexon Vincent, alias Eeza, is the first among the five persons arraigned in the case from Palakkad.

Official sources said NIA sleuths would meet officers of the Kerala Police who investigated these two cases next day to collect details. The agency had already filed petitions seeking to transfer the documents and evidence submitted at the courts in Kasaragod and Palakkad by the police during their probe.

Meanwhile, the court here issued a warrant to produce Yasmin, who was arrested from New Delhi earlier, on September 6.

After reports of suspected terror recruitment involved in the missing cases, NIA conducted a preliminary investigation and forwarded a report to its headquarters citing necessity to take over the probe.

Of the 21 missing youths, 17, including two children and two women, hail from Kasaragod. From Palakkad, two men (siblings) had gone missing with their wives hailing from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.