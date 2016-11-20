The Pinarayi Viayan Cabinet is in for minor shuffle with the State CPI(M) leadership deciding to induct senior party leader and State secretariat member M.M.Mony into the Cabinet.

Mr. Mony is likely to be given the Electricity portfolio, which is currently being held by Kadakampally Surendran. Mr. Surendran likely to get Cooperation, which is currently with A.C. Moideen. Mr. Surendran is also likely to be given Tourism besides the Devaswom portfolio that he now holds.

Mr. Moideen is likely to get Industries. The Chief Minister has been holding charge of the portfolio after Mr. E.P. Jayarajan's resignation over charges of nepotism.