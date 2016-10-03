Usaiba Bheevi and Dr. Sheeba Moideen, wife and daughter of Minister for Co-operation A.C. Moideen, will donate their hair for making wigs for the cancer patients.

Both expressed the desire to take part in the initiate of the palliative care unit functioning in their village. The donation will be held at St. Antony’s Church, Machad, on October 14, 15, 16.

Beyond religion and political barriers, more than 100 villagers including, Thekkumkara panchayat president M.K. Sreeja, panchayat member Suja Sreenivasan, and block panchayat former president M.S. Elyamma, will donate hair at the function.

The Piyatha Pain and Palliative care, unit under the St. Antony’s Church Machad, led by vicar Fr. Biju Alappat has initiated the drive.