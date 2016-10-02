Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that an intensive drive to prepare a databank of cultivable land is on in the State.

He was inaugurating a workshop on fallow land and hired land farming organised by the Centre for Gender Studies in Agriculture and Farm Entrepreneurship Development (CGSAFED) of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) here on Saturday.

“The government is determined to promote fallow land farming and remove hurdles in hired land farming. The majority of fallow land owners possess excess land. The very purpose of keeping land fallow is conversion of land. Aranmula is a classic example,” he said.

The government has initiated an amendment to the wetland Act so as to ensure proper use of paddy farms, the Minister said.

Pooling of machinery

“In order to equip farmers with technological support, we plan to ensure common pooling of machinery and popularisation of the Food Security Army, which will be made a State-level force,” he said.

Development of the value-addition industry will be another priority of the government.

“Value-addition protocols, despite being available, are not being used properly. Ensuring a share of profit from value-addition to farmers is a must. Therefore, we plan to formulate a value-addition policy with people’s support and with proper planning we can move ahead,” he said.

KAU Vice Chancellor P.Rajendran, in his presidential address, said issues confronting hired land farming should be resolved to safeguard farming enthusiasts.