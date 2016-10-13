: Minister for Local Bodies and Rural Development K.T. Jaleel said here on Wednesday that development should be inclusive of the modern technological changes and a long-term plan needed for it.

Inaugurating the construction work of the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway at Adimaly, he said compensation would be

given to those who surrender land and property for development works on a par with their losses.

The Minister said that some people would have to surrender land or property when a development project is implemented and they would be given compensation and a proper rehabilitation plan.

He said surface transport needed to be strengthened and the rural areas should be linked to the main centres for speedy movement of vehicles. This cannot be achieved without surrendering land or property, he said.

The Minister said traffic congestion in the main towns in the wake of increase in the number of vehicles should be avoided.