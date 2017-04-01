Minister reviews bridge work

Fact-finding: Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran interacting with the Army personnel during his visit to the Enathu bridge on Friday.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has reviewed the progress of the work on the approach roads leading to the proposed Bailey bridge across river Kallada at Enathu on Friday.

The Minister, accompanied by Aysha Potti and Chitayam Gopakumar, MLAs, held discussion with the officials attached to the Army Engineering Group (AEG).

The AEG is expected to start the erection of the Bailey bridge in the next 36 hours and the steel bridge will be ready for commissioning before April 10 itself, officials said.

The Public Works Department has constructed the approach roads on either banks of the river, besides installing electric lamps to facilitate the bridge erection during the night hours.

Mr. Sudhakaran said only light motor vehicles would be permitted on the proposed Bailey bridge and one-way system would be introduced by installing traffic signal lamps on either side of the bridge.

The Minister said strengthening work of the two damaged piers of the 18-year-old concrete bridge at Enathu was under way so as to complete it in a time-bound manner.