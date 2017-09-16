Minister promises aid for tourism project

more-in

Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons has promised assistance for the Malanad-Malabar cruise tourism project connecting the waterbodies between the Mayyazhi river in Kannur and the Chandragiri river in Kasaragod under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

At a review of Centrally funded projects here on Saturday, with Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran and other officials, Mr. Alphons said the Centre was ready to give immediate assistance if the ₹300-crore project was executed in three phases.

He also suggested including the Athirappilly-Malayattoor-Kodanad tourism circuit either as a spiritual tourism circuit or as an ecotourism circuit to get funding under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

On the Sree Narayana Guru spiritual tourism circuit linking Sivagiri and other places, the Union Minister asked the State to come up with a detailed project report. The State had only submitted a concept note to the Centre on the proposed circuit in the capital.

The Minister was briefed about the progress of the Sabarimala- Erumeli- Pampa- Sannidhanam spiritual circuit, Sree Padmanabhaswamy- Arnamula- Sabarimala spiritual circuit, and the 150-km Gavi-Wagamon mega tourism circuit being executed with the support of the Tourism Ministry. Later, Mr. Surendran presented an ‘Onavillu’ to Mr. Alphons.

Principal Secretary V. Venu, Additional Director, Tourism General, Jaffer Malik, Additional Director, Tourism, Hospitality, Reghudas, Chief Executive Officer of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple V. Ratheeshan, and tourism officials were present at the meeting.