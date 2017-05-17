Minister paints a grim picture of State’s water security

more-in

Water Resources Minister Mathew.T. Thomas on Wednesday told the Assembly that the government is seriously thinking of setting up desalination plants along the coastline as an extreme measure to mitigate future drought situations.

The Minister painted a grim picture of Kerala’s water security in the face of climate change, global warming, rising seas, shrinking water sources and unchecked pollution of river systems and inland water bodies. Mr. Thomas was replying to the debate on grants for irrigation and water supply.

The Assembly woke up to the reality that Kerala, which is crisscrossed by rivers and often replenished by bountiful rain, is turning arid and dry. It is facing an unprecedented water crisis usually seen only in rain-shadow regions of the country.

Mr. Thomas said desalination was a costly process. But sadly, it was the only other option available to ensure drought proof water supply. A team was scheduled to visit the Gulf to study the costs and efficacy of the process.

He said every crisis brought with it unique challenges and opportunities. Now was the time to clean up rivers, restore ponds and inland water bodies and harvest rain.

The Minister proposed more check-dams along rivers to conserve water. They would also help recharge the subterranean ground water reservoirs by reducing water run-off during the rainy season.

He said a drinking water treatment plant at Neyyar Dam was on the anvil. It will address the capital’s drinking water needs for years to come. The government will revitalise Banasura Sagar scheme in Wayanad, Karapuzha in Kannur, Idamalayar and Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam.

The treated piped water supply in Kochi city will be augmented and revitalised with more treatment plants and storage facilities.

New lines will be laid to supply treated water to more homes in Kochi. The Centre had halved its funding for urban and rural water supply schemes. The government hoped to raise more funds through the KIFFB route. It also rested its hopes on a bountiful monsoon predicted to be around the corner.

Cauvery Cell

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala cautioned the government against disbanding the Cauvery Cell at Kerala House in New Delhi. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court for realising the 30 TMC Cauvery water allotted to Kerala on the ground that the State was not drawing it. Not having a dam to store Cauvery water was one reason. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was mindful of the TN move. It had disbanded the cell because its officers had no work and whiled away their time. Some ‘jobless’ Cauvery Cell staff have been redeployed. The cell would continue to function.