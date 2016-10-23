The Union government’s stipulation that States set aside 15 per cent of the electricity they generate to the Central pool would affect Kerala which is facing a crisis in power generation, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Inaugurating an electrical section office at Alakkode, near Thodupuzha, on Saturday, the Minister said the Central decision was conveyed at a meeting of the State Electricity Ministers at Vadodara in Gujarat recently. The norm is impractical for Kerala which buys electricity from other States, he added.

Plight of reservoirs

The water level in the State’s reservoirs has dropped considerably and the government is trying to avoid load-shedding during the annual examination time.

Only 40 per cent of water remained in the State’s reservoirs. About 65 per cent of power is purchased from outside.

Electricity was being purchased at a high price even when the 60-MW Pallivasal extension project, scheduled to be completed in 2011, the 40-MW Thottiyar power project, and the second phase of the Chathankode power project, still remaining uncompleted.

Transmission problems

Because of transmission problems, the State could not claim its due from the Kudankulam project resulting in a loss of Rs.70 crore to the exchequer.

Non-conventional energy could not be considered a solution to the power crisis. The first phase of the 200-MW solar energy project at Kasaragod would be commissioned in two months.

Availability of land is a major hindrance to exploiting solar energy, he said, adding that for a 200-MW project, at least 1,000 acres of land is required. Wind energy would also be promoted, he said.