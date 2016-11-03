Minister for Forests and Animal Welfare K. Raju visited Champakkulam, Thakazhy, Muttar and Cheruthana, a few of the areas affected by avian influenza, on Wednesday.

He interacted with farmers and assured them of steps to expedite payment of compensation for the ducks which had been culled as part of the ongoing operations to contain bird flu.

The Minister said the farmers’ demand for providing insurance cover to ducks was under the consideration of the government.

Setting up of laboratory facilities to identify incidence of diseases such as bird flu was also being considered, he said.

Over 9,000 ducks were culled in various parts of the district on Wednesday, officials said.